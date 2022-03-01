Focus Live: Wellington Covid-19 convoy protest

Five Wellington police cars have had their tyres slashed in an act of retaliation and Auckland protesters have been given an eviction notice as the anti-vaccination protest drags into its 22nd day.

On Tuesday, police confirmed several vehicles had their tyres let down after officers removed a block of showers in the dead of night using a forklift – one civilian car was damaged in the removal process.

Police say they are searching for the people who slashed the tyres, and that any more large infrastructure brought in by protesters will be confiscated and not returned. However, protesters got into a scuffle with officers near Parliament while bringing in large wooden pallets.

Police and protesters in a scuffle after protesters attempted to bring in pallets on day 22 of the Covid-19 Convoy protest at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It comes as the Freedom and Rights Coalition urges a mass non-compliance movement which would see participants acting as though the traffic light system, vaccination mandates and further Covid-19 protection methods do not exist.

Unvaccinated people are being encouraged to return to their jobs as part of a mass lawsuit, and the Freedom and Rights Coalition is threatening to tear down protective screens in businesses, as well as their Covid-19 QR codes.

Police declined to comment on this, but said their current focus is maintaining the perimeter around the Parliament occupation. They said they are aware of a number of vehicles trying to leave which are being blocked by other protesters, and say they will be attempting to let vehicles out – but not let any more in.

There are currently around 300 vehicles parked illegally on the roads surrounding Parliament.

Yesterday afternoon during a press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Parliament had continued to operate safely, despite the three-week occupation outside.

Some staff had been abused for things like wearing masks, she said. Parliament was moving to hybrid settings but this was due to the outbreak, not the protest.

Ardern said the protest was part of the outbreak, calling it "Covid camp" and advising that nobody go near it.

In Auckland, protesters camped at the Auckland Domain were issued with breach of bylaw notices and told they must be out by 12pm – taking all tents and cars with them.

Tents in Auckland Domain. Photo / NZ Herald

Auckland Council director of regulatory services, Craig Hobbs, said although the council respects the right to peaceful protest, parking on the grass and camping is prohibited.

"We have been in dialogue with those on site over recent days and had expressed our concerns, prior to today's enforcement action being taken."

Almost 20,000 new Covid-19 cases

There are nearly 20,000 new community cases of Covid-19 today, with 373 people in hospital, nine of whom are in ICU, and just under 100,000 active cases.

A total of 19,566 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday - a new daily record

At least 17 cases have been linked to the Wellington protest, with the actual number of cases suspected to be much higher due to the reluctance of people to get tested.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the high vaccination rate is working to keep Omicron a mostly mild disease.

"For most people, Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness that can be managed quite safely at home."

Yesterday the country recorded 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 100,000.