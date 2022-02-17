Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Parmjeet Parmar - Phase 2 close contact exemptions need a relook

4 minutes to read
A health professional who is vaccinated and asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic can be back at work after a negative RAT test on day five and then on day six. Photo / Supplied, File

A health professional who is vaccinated and asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic can be back at work after a negative RAT test on day five and then on day six. Photo / Supplied, File

NZ Herald
By Parmjeet Parmar

OPINION

As expected, we've moved into phase 2 – the next phase in the plan announced earlier by the Government as we crossed 1000 new Covid cases a day.

Phase 2 kicks us into the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.