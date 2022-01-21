Covid 19: Omicron cases in Auckland, Palmerston North; NZ to move to red in outbreak, Jacinda Ardern rules out lockdowns.

Nine new cases of Covid-19 have cropped up in the Nelson Tasman region, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

All nine cases are in one household.

Public health officials are investigating recent travel to Auckland as the possible source of their infections.

Case interviews are underway and locations of interest will be added to the Ministry's webpage where contacts at exposure events cannot be identified.

A Nelson Marlborough Health spokesperson says testing has not yet returned to say whether the variant Omicron is present in these new cases.

Dr Alexandra Greig, Nelson Marlborough medical officer of health, thanked the cases for their "prompt action in coming forward for testing.

Greig says this has allowed for a swift public health response.

Nelson Marlborough Health asks anyone with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Everyone in New Zealand aged 5 and over is eligible for free Covid-19 vaccination. Those over 18 who are fully vaccinated can also book their free booster.

"Scientific evidence shows that vaccination has a huge effect in reducing the chance that somebody infected with Covid-19 will have a severe illness and reduces the risk of transmission in the community," Greig said.

Locations of interest have yet to be confirmed.