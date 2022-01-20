Covid 19: Omicron cases in Auckland, Palmerston North; NZ to move to red in outbreak, Jacinda Ardern rules out lockdowns.

By RNZ

A positive wastewater sample of Covid-19 has been detected in Tairāwhiti.

There are currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the region.

However, this result could mean there is someone with Covid-19 in the community.

Another sample was taken on Tuesday and results are expected today.

The region had three cases at the end of last year, but all have since recovered.

Tairāwhiti has the second lowest vaccination rate in the country, with 88 percent of the eligible population having had two doses.