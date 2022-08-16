Dr Andrew Old, Deputy-Director General and head of the Public Health Agency, holds a media briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 response and the winter health response. video / supplied

Health authorities are set to front a Covid press conference exactly one year after the discovery of a Delta community case plunged the nation into strict lockdown.

Dr Andrew Old, deputy-director general of the Ministry of Health, will hold the media conference at midday to give a state-of-play update on New Zealand's response to Covid and the winter health situation.

Old will be joined by Dr Pete Watson, interim national medical director at Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand.

There were 4811 new Covid community infections identified yesterday as the number of new cases continues to drop dramatically as the Omicron second wave recedes.

However, the number of deaths of people infected with Covid has remained relatively high, with 21 deaths reported yesterday.

A total of 1782 deaths have now been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

Today's conference is part of a regular update given by the Ministry of Health, but it also marks one year after a Delta community case was discovered 12 months ago on August 17.

A 58-year-old tradie - who had travelled from his North Shore home to the Coromandel Peninsula while infected - was identified as the first case.

But five more cases were confirmed by the next morning.

New Zealand had at the time been intent on eliminating new outbreaks of Covid to prevent widespread community transmission.

That meant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her team immediately announced a snap lockdown on the same evening as the first case was reported.

That level 4 lockdown shut all non-essential businesses from midnight that night.

The next morning, swarms of anxious people flooded testing sites, as the locations of interest accumulated rapidly.

Supermarkets, nightclubs, bakeries and petrol stations were just some of the many locations.

Ultimately, the lockdown would not be enough to suppress the outbreak and weeks later much of the country would be released into a less strict lockdown, while Auckland was kept remained under tight restrictions.

The country's focus had by then turned to vaccinating as many citizens as possible to eventually remove lockdown restrictions.

The next day Ardern and the former director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield held a media briefing and shared what they knew and predicted with the country.

Officials said they expected to see "120 cases" of the Delta strain in New Zealand, a number that now pales in comparison to the daily figures that saw new infections soar past 20,000 after the Omicron outbreak this year.