By RNZ

National MP Simon Bridges has tested positive for Covid-19, the second MP known to have contracted the coronavirus.

The former party leader is spokesperson for finance and infrastructure.

Last week Environment Minister David Parker reported testing positive, and said he had minor symptoms and was "not feeling too bad".

He had not been in the Beehive since the previous week, so was not with other MPs or staff while infectious, he said.