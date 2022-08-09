Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: How many air purifiers have arrived in NZ schools?

5 minutes to read
A Ministry of Education-supplied Samsung air purifier in action at Robertson Road School in Māngere. Photo / Michael Craig

A Ministry of Education-supplied Samsung air purifier in action at Robertson Road School in Māngere. Photo / Michael Craig

By
Dubby Henry

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Ministry of Education has bought 12,500 air purifiers to help clean the air in classrooms and staffrooms, and by the end of Term 2 more than 8000 had been sent to schools, new data

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.