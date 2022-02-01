Many events across the country have been forced to cancel after moving into the red traffic light setting. Photo / Paul Taylor

Many events across the country have been forced to cancel after moving into the red traffic light setting. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Government has announced the arts and culture industry will receive a funding boost following claims the sector had been "forgotten".

The country's move into the red traffic light setting meant many events up and down the country were forced to cancel.

However, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni has announced further support for the sector.

Carmel Sepuloni said the red setting has impacted those in the arts and culture sectors. Photo / Michael Craig

While the focus remains on slowing the spread of Omicron, Sepuloni said the red setting has impacted those in the arts and culture sectors.

"That's why we're committing to a one-off $5000 grant for self-employed individuals/sole-traders who can show proof of a loss of income or opportunity to work."

People who are self-employed or sole trader practitioners in the industry and can show proof of loss of income and opportunity can apply for a one-off grant.

Around 32,675 people are self-employed in the cultural sector which is around one third of the total sector.

Last week, Sarin Moddle, a self-employed music tour manager wondered if the Government had forgotten about them.

"One of the prevailing feelings is of being forgotten. We've heard this line from the Government on repeat that 'most businesses can operate'. We can't," said Moddle.

Sepuloni also announced that the Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme, the Cultural Sector Emergency Relief Fund, and the Screen Production Recovery Fund will be extended.

The Cultural Sector Emergency Relief Fund has been provided with an additional $35.5 million to give financial support to those in these sectors.

The Government has announced the Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme will be boosted by $70 million, allowing the scheme to be extended to January 31, 2023, for events planned before the move to Red.

The Cultural Sector Emergency Relief Fund has given an additional $35.5 million and the limit on funding for individual organisations has been increased from $100,000 to $300,000.

The scheme covers events that have been affected by restrictions in the red setting.

The Screen Production Recovery Fund has been granted an additional $15 million with $7.9 million of that funding allocated to the New Zealand Film Commission and $7.1 million allocated to New Zealand on Air.

This fund will be extended till the end of this year to minimise the impacts of any outbreaks and maximise production, Sepuloni said.

"Internationally, Omicron is having a significant impact on the film industry, with cast/crew sickness in some cases causing productions to shut down, resulting in higher costs.

Events are limited to 100 people if everyone is vaccinated. Photo / Alex Burton

"Aotearoa New Zealand's screen industry will not be immune from these pressures, so we are acting now to provide extra support for this key sector of our economy," she said.

Sepuloni said she is "confident" the move to extend support for these two industries will allow people to "get back on their feet".

"I want to acknowledge the huge financial and emotional strain and uncertainty that everyone in the sector is facing, but I want to underline our Government's commitment to supporting the revival of the arts and culture sector," Sepuloni said.

Back when it was first created, the Arts and Cultural Covid Recovery Programme was a total investment of $374 million across four years. After the Delta outbreak appeared in August 2021, $37.5 million was announced for the sector.