Processions begin for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, a surge in online scams and what the Government's doing to protect our soil in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health is today beginning its major shift in reporting Covid-19 updates in nearly two and half years by transitioning to weekly figures.

Shortly after 1pm today the ministry will be releasing a statement with its first weekly Covid-19 numbers showing how the virus is tracking.

"As the Covid-19 response evolves, so too does our reporting of the outbreak," the ministry said last week.

The weekly figures would include seven-day averages for cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

Today's update would cover the week from September 12-18.

On Tuesday, which was the last time daily figures were published, there were 1941 new cases of Covid-19 and 46 virus-related deaths. However, only 12 of these deaths occurred in the past week.

Three of the people who died were in their 20s and two were in their 30s. One person was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

Three were from Northland, 12 were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, four were from MidCentral, four were from Whanganui, three were from Nelson Marlborough, 10 were from Canterbury and one person was from Southern.

As of Tuesday, in total there had been 1962 deaths in New Zealand confirmed as attributable to Covid.

In the week prior to Tuesday's announcement, there was an average of four deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

On Tuesday, the weekly hospitalised case average was 236 while the week prior it was 267.

On case numbers, the average on Tuesday was 1468 while the Tuesday prior it was 1719.

Seventy-eight of Tuesday's 1941 cases had recently travelled overseas.

There were 10,270 active cases in New Zealand, as of Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also announced last week the Covid-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, had ended.

This meant all mask-wearing requirements no longer existed, except in healthcare and aged care facilities.

Only those who tested positive for Covid-19 were required to isolate for seven days, household contacts no longer needed to.

All Government vaccine mandates end in one week on Monday, September 26.

However, some places – including workplaces – could still request people to wear masks.

People would also be encouraged to wear masks in confined spaces and among vulnerable people.