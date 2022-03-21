Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Editorial - Amid border changes, the pandemic situation is still murky

3 minutes to read
The Government will be announcing changes this week to Covid-19 protection measures. Photo / Alex Robertson

The Government will be announcing changes this week to Covid-19 protection measures. Photo / Alex Robertson

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

As New Zealand looks like it is starting to push away from its Omicron peak, the pandemic increasingly becomes a balancing act with messaging.

For the general public, it's a confusing time with Covid-19

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.