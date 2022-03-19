Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Daylight saving forever would keep the summer vibe all year

3 minutes to read
Daylight saving helps people take advantage of good weather. Photo / Greg Bowker, File

Daylight saving helps people take advantage of good weather. Photo / Greg Bowker, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

Daylight saving is something everyone has an opinion about.

People may feel more or less supportive of it depending on whether they prefer to wake early or sleep in.

Some people gripe about the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.