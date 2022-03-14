Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Inflation Nation editorial: Pressure goes on as prices hike

3 minutes to read
In response to the massive rise in fuel prices, the Government has announced reducing both fuel excise duties and road charges by 25c a litre. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

In response to the massive rise in fuel prices, the Government has announced reducing both fuel excise duties and road charges by 25c a litre. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

With the costs of getting by and getting around going up, uncertainty about where New Zealand and the rest of the world are headed is only deepening.

People have had to live with a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.