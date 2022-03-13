Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: People may be over Covid, but the virus isn't over us

3 minutes to read
Wearing good quality masks in public areas is one way we can continue to fight Covid-19. Photo / AP

Wearing good quality masks in public areas is one way we can continue to fight Covid-19. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Britain has been something of an early warning siren for other countries on Covid-19.

Its data has provided useful information on virus waves before they hit elsewhere. It was early to vaccinate and has consistently

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.