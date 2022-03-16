The Ministry of Health recorded 24 Covid-related deaths in New Zealand on Wednesday. Video / Mark Mitchell / NZ Herald

Health officials will soon reveal whether more Kiwis with Covid-19 have died after yesterday's 24 fatalities.

Of the deaths announced yesterday, eight people with Covid-19 died on Tuesday and 16 people died in the past three weeks.

The ministry was notified of these deaths by local health authorities in the past 24 hours as part of changes to the reporting of deaths that was announced last week.

Delays in reporting could be associated with people dying with, rather than of Covid-19, and the virus being discovered after the person had died.

Today's Covid-19 update would be presented at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital by Northern Region Health Coordination Centre chief clinical officer Dr Andrew Old and Middlemore's emergency department clinical director Dr Vanessa Thornton.

Auckland's hospital staff are being offered bonuses as the pressure imposed by Covid-19 increases. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

It comes after the NZ Herald revealed Auckland nurses and midwives are being offered a $500 bonus for every night shift they work to help hospitals combat severe staffing shortages amid Omicron.

One nurse told the Herald there was concern among staff that the extra shifts they were picking up was leaving them exhausted and potentially jeopardising patient care.

All nurses, midwives and other hospital support staff employed by Auckland, Waitematā or Counties Manukau DHB, who worked a full eight-hour night shift had been given an extra $500 allowance on top of the amount they would usually get under the multi-employer collective agreement.

If they worked overtime - which equated to more than an eight-hour shift or 80 hours a fortnight - staff received an additional $250, the Waitematā DHB document showed.

Nurses Society of New Zealand director David Wills said the added $500 was a significant bonus which showed how desperate they were for staff. He said he couldn't recall that amount being offered before.

"We are so short-staffed in every department that management are working on the floor. All departments are struggling," a nurse from Waitematā DHB said.

In her ward, she said seven to 10 staff were sick with Covid every day.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield rejected any claim the health system was in crisis but said health staff were feeling under pressure with 15 to 20 per cent of the workforce down with Covid.

He said two-thirds of those in hospital with Covid-19 were there because of virus symptoms or because it had exacerbated an underlying illness.

The other third were presenting to hospital under other circumstances, such as for injuries or maternal care.

There were currently nearly 1000 people in hospitals with Covid.

Bloomfield confirmed Auckland had reached its Omicron peak but said other regions of New Zealand may not have reached that point.

Yesterday, there were 19,542 new community cases of Covid-19 and 971 people in hospital - including 21 in intensive care.

They were spread across Northland (661), Auckland (5318), Waikato (1834), Bay of Plenty (1347), Lakes (584), Hawke's Bay (1049), MidCentral (802), Whanganui (231), Taranaki (663), Tairāwhiti (370), Wairarapa (208), Capital and Coast (1308), Hutt Valley (780), Nelson Marlborough (487), Canterbury (2385), South Canterbury (184), Southern (1203) and the West Coast (30). The location of seven cases was unknown.