Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Thomas Coughlan: Can Nicola Willis break National's economic curse?

6 minutes to read
National MP Nicola Willis during her first Question Time as finance spokeswoman, Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP Nicola Willis during her first Question Time as finance spokeswoman, Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Nicola Willis has taken on National's finance portfolio at the time of great economic flux.

The Government and Reserve Bank are transitioning away from emergency economic management. The speed of this transition is uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.