Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives Covid-19 update

There are 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced.

There are 503 people in hospital including seven in intensive care.

There are currently 146,527 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, Bloomfield announced.

For hospitalisation rates, it was calculated by the number of people in hospital over case numbers.

The current rate is 3.5 per cent per 1000 - but this number was expected to rise, Bloomfield said.

There were around 983,000 people in the country who had not received their booster but were due for it.

For RATs, these were being taken up from people around the country - and the tests continued to arrive in the country on a daily basis.

The new RATS were flowing out through the supply chains but those supply chains were being challenged as many who worked in them were with Covid-19 cases or contacts.

He said a new technology had been developed from people who were symptomatic or a contact to get RATs, More than 65,000 orders have been placed online.

Bloomfield described the system as similar to a "click and collect" process.

He said health services across the country, including Auckland, were managing to provide care for anyone who needed it.

He thanked those staff who had continued to keep New Zealanders safe during a challenging time.

Ministry of Health primary care lead Dr Joe Bourne acknowledged the enormous amount of work taking place in the community - including iwi, providers and telehealth.

All of those people working in that sector had been dealing with a huge amount of change which is challenging and it could feel like an uncomfortable place to be in as case numbers increased.

Bourne said collaboration was needed between all providers and community members to assist themselves as much as possible.

The majority of people that are catching Covid are able to care for themselves with the support of their families, he said.

Bourne said this variant was more similar to a cold or flu and most people would be able to manage it themselves - and called for people to create an "Omicron first aid kit".

The kit would include throat lozenges and paracetamol, for example, he said.

The numbers come a day ahead of a major strike of workers processing tests and undertaking contact tracing.

Yesterday, New Zealand hit a record 22,152 new community cases of Covid-19 and 405 people in hospital. Of those needing hospital-level care, 10 were in ICU or HDU.

Public health experts say that the peak of this latest wave is expected across Auckland first, perhaps within two weeks, and then the rest of the country a week later.

It comes as allied, scientific and technical public health workers prepare to walk off the job over low pay and poor working conditions.

The first of two 24-hour strikes involving 10,000 health workers from 70 different roles - including contract tracers and laboratory staff who work processing Covid-19 tests - will take place tomorrow. A second walkout is planned for March 18.

The timing couldn't be worse with Bloomfield, who has apologised to the 32,000-odd people who had been waiting five days or more for the results of their PCR test.

He urged those awaiting results to undertake a rapid antigen test (RAT) and gave assurances that the tests will still be processed with 9000 sent to Australia over the weekend for processing.

Surge testing capacity was meant to be able to handle 77,000 samples a day, the Government announced in late January, but the system came under intense pressure when demand was less than 30,000 a day.

Some 9000 tests had to be flown to Australia at the weekend as New Zealand labs became overwhelmed. Photo / Michael Craig

Meanwhile, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday said high rates of vaccination were making a difference in how New Zealand was weathering the outbreak.

While case numbers continued to grow, the key metric health officials were focusing on was those that needed high levels of care such as hospitalisation.

There were now 123,836 active community cases, meaning 2.4 per cent of New Zealand's population was currently infected.

Of the 405 people in hospital, five were in Northland, 56 in North Shore, 142 in Middlemore, 108 in Auckland, 37 in Waikato, 12 in Bay of Plenty, five in Rotorua: three in Tairawhiti, one in Hawke's Bay, four in Taranaki, two in MidCentral, two in Hutt Valley, 11 in Capital and Coast, six in Nelson Marlborough, 10 in Canterbury and one in Southern DHB.

More than 80 per cent of yesterday's record 22,152 community cases were detected by a RAT.

Hipkins said access to RATS continued to progress across the country.

He urged people to be patient while trying to access tests, and said more sites were being stood up.

There was no need to stock up on rapid antigen tests and tests were "literally arriving all the time".

"The older your tests are the less accurate they are so we don't want people stockpiling," Hipkins said.

All of the DHBs had now had 90 per cent uptake of the first dose of the vaccination.

A significant milestone had also been met with 60 per cent of eligible Māori now boosted.