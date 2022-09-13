Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey through Edinburgh, lights out as our Covid response changes and rāhui in place near Kaikōura in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey through Edinburgh, lights out as our Covid response changes and rāhui in place near Kaikōura in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Health officials have reported 1941 new cases of Covid-19 and 46 Covid-related deaths - however only 12 of these occurred in the past week.

Three of the people whose deaths were reported today were in their 20s and two were in their 30s.

One person was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

Three were from Northland, 12 were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, four were from MidCentral, four were from Whanganui, three were from Nelson Marlborough, ten were from Canterbury and one person was from Southern.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends of those who have died and our thoughts and condolences are with them," said the ministry.

In total to date, 1962 deaths in New Zealand have been confirmed as attributable to Covid.

In the past seven days, there have been an average of four deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

Meanwhile, 241 people with Covid are in hospital, including three people receiving intensive care treatment.

The locations of the hospitalised cases are: Northland (one), Waitematā (46), Counties Manukau (22), Auckland (48), Waikato (18), Bay of Plenty (five), Lakes (one), Hawke's Bay (two), MidCentral (seven), Taranaki (three), Wairarapa (seven), Capital & Coast (15), Hutt Valley (nine), Nelson Marlborough (five), Canterbury (41), West Coast (one), South Canterbury (one) and the Southern region (nine).

Today, the weekly hospitalised case average is 236 while this time last week it was 267.

On case numbers, the average today is 1468 while last Tuesday it was 1719.

Seventy eight of today's 1941 cases had recently travelled overseas.

In today, there are 10,270 active cases in New Zealand.

New Zealanders have tuned in to daily Covid-19 updates for nearly two and a half years - but after today that all changes.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed today will be the last time a daily update will be released on how our rates of infection, hospitalisation and deaths linked to Covid-19 were tracking.

"As the Covid-19 response evolves, so too does our reporting of the outbreak," the ministry said in a statement, noting today was the last day it would publish a daily 1pm update.

From tomorrow, New Zealand will be following Australia's lead by only providing weekly Covid-19 updates. This will be given each Monday via the ministry's website.

The weekly figures would include seven-day averages for cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

The first weekly update, which would cover the week from September 12-18, would be published on September 19, the ministry said.

And from later this month, the ministry would be publish each week its analysis of trends and insights based on the latest collected Covid-19 data.

Yesterday, there were 1149 new Covid cases reported after numbers dipped below 1000 over the weekend. There were also six Covid-related deaths.

The change comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced the Covid-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, had ended.

This meant from today all mask-wearing requirements no longer existed, except in healthcare and aged care facilities.

Only those who tested positive for Covid-19 were required to isolate for seven days, household contacts no longer needed to.

All Government vaccine mandates would end in two weeks on Monday, September 26.

However, some places – including workplaces – could still request people to wear masks.

People would also be encouraged to wear masks in confined spaces and among vulnerable people.

Travellers and air crew would also no longer be required to be vaccinated before entering the country. Testing requirements for new arrivals would be encouraged.

Support will continue for workers who need to take leave due to contracting Covid-19.

All New Zealanders aged 65 and over, and Māori aged 50 and over will have automatic access to Covid anti-virals if they test positive.

Household contacts of cases would need to do a daily rapid antigen test.

Ardern said the announcement was a "milestone in our response".

"Finally, rather than feeling that Covid dictates what happens to us, our lives, and our futures, we take back control."

Ardern said the decisions were based on health advice, with case numbers and hospitalisations the lowest they'd been since February. Vaccination levels were also high and there was increased access to anti-viral medicines, she said.



Yesterday the seven-day rolling average of new cases yesterday continued to fall at 1480 while last Monday it was 1778.

There were 225 people in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care. The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations yesterday was 241; last Monday, it was 273.

A further six Covid-related deaths were reported, including three people aged in their 80s and three in their 90s.