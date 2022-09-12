The relaxation of travel restrictions into and around New Zealand comes just in time for Summer. Photo / Alex Burton

The relaxation of travel restrictions into and around New Zealand comes just in time for Summer. Photo / Alex Burton

From midnight on Monday 13 September, many of the pandemic measures which have become familiar to travellers have been scrapped.

The end of the traffic light system means that the experience of flying around or into New Zealand is largely as it was in early 2020, prior to the outbreak of Covid-19.

As of today, masks, vaccination mandates and other requirements have been dropped for air passengers.

But there are still some considerations travellers must take before departing.

Mask requirements

Masks are no longer required on public transport or anywhere other than in healthcare settings.

While some destinations might still require masks on outbound flights from New Zealand, they have been dropped as a requirement on most services.

The change applies to passengers on domestic flights, trains, ferries, and taxis and ride-share services.

Air New Zealand welcomed the end of face coverings.

Chief of customer and sales Leanne Geraghty recognised the role masks played in keeping crew and passengers safe, but it was "time to say farewell."

Although she acknowledged some passengers however will not be as eager to drop their masks. Those in high risk or caring for vulnerable people are

"We really encourage customers to continue to do what makes them comfortable, which is the same message we're sharing with our employees."

The airline has offered passengers who chose not to fly the option to cancel their tickets in exchange for credit with the airline, until 30 September.

Vaccination certificates

New Zealand has reopened its borders to unvaccinated tourists.

Announcing the changes, prime minister Ardern said she saw this as a step in restoring confidence in visitors, in time for historic peak summer travel.

"The first summer where we have our certainty. And that means, I hope, the Covid anxiety can start to heal," she said.

Those entering New Zealand, by ship or by plane, will no longer need to provide poof of vaccination.

Arrival tests

The requirement for arriving travellers to submit RAT results on day 1 and day 5 has also been scrapped. Although, the government still advises travellers to test on return to New Zealand.

The government says that it will continue to do follow-up genetic sequencing on positive tests arriving in the country to test for imported variants.

Those testing positive on arrival will still need to isolate for a seven days but, under the new settings, household contacts will not.

Providing they take a daily test they will be free to go about their life as normal.

Travel declaration

The New Zealand traveller declaration will still be required from all passengers travelling to Aotearoa.

This is required to be completed by all travellers before boarding flights to the country.

However, with vaccine requirements and testing requirements dropped, some would see the document as largely toothless.

Although the digital document still provides contact tracing details and travel history for the national Covid response, it seems an oddity.

Much of this information is duplicated on paper declarations and landing cards.

Despite the ongoing travel requirements, international visitors cracked 134,200 for the first time since the pandemic. Roughly half the number in July 2019 (255,600) - it is hoped that the further easing of restrictions at travellers at New Zealand's borders will pave the way to further tourism recovery, come summer.