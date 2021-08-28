Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Woman injured in accident, 50 mountain bikers on Queenstown trails

An additional 82 community cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand on August 28. Video / NZ Herald

Close to 50 mountain bikers were seen on a Queenstown trail yesterday with one woman now facing the prospect of being hit with a fine after she crashed and was airlifted to hospital.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said his team were extremely disappointed with the riders at the mountain bike park in Fernhill on Queenstown's outskirts.

"We would like to remind people that under alert level 4 exercise should be in your neighbourhood only," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

"Any recreational activity that could lead to a rescue or emergency response is not permitted."

He said Queenstown police were called to the park yesterday to help the injured woman, but upon arrival estimated there to be 50 or more mountain bikers on the track.

"Due to where the crash happened, it took two hours, a 4WD and several police and ambulance staff to remove the injured woman from the site," Coster said.

The woman was then airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

"Police will be speaking to the biker at a later date and enforcement action for breaching restrictions will be considered," Coster said.

The other mountain bikers were "educated on alert level 4 rules".

Despite the disregard for the rules in Queenstown, Coster said he was happy overall.

"Police continue to be pleased with compliance during alert level 4 restrictions despite a small number of incidents which have attracted police attention," he said.

"While police are still taking an education-first approach, as our responses show, we will move to enforcement action quickly when required."

He said people across the country could expect to be questioned about their movements if met by police, who were out and about around the country.