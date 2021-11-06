Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Will New Zealand post 200-plus new Covid cases for a second day in a row?

Former Kiwi Ferns captain Luisa Avaiki Tavesivesi (centre) was one of many Pasifika sporting stars at the vaccination drive in Māngere yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealanders are waiting with bated breath to learn whether the number of new people with Covid will exceed 200 for a second day in a row.

Health teams announced 206 new cases yesterday, including 200 in Auckland, four in Waikato and two in Northland.

A third case in Northland was identified later in the afternoon.

The Ministry of Health will release the latest figures in a press release at 1pm today.

Jason Waitoa was among more than 130,000 jabbed during the Super Saturday Vaxathon last month. Photo / Andrew Warne

There will also be keen interest in the vaccination numbers following yesterday's "Got ya Dot" campaign designed by rangatahi Māori to appeal to the 12-34 age bracket with youth-tailored vaccination centres in operation across Auckland.

Its timing - three weeks after Super Saturday - was intentional, as organisers hope to see the 9500 Aucklanders who came out last time for their first dose, get their second.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning confirmed Aucklanders will be able to "travel through summer" and be reunited with families over Christmas.

However, exactly how that will happen and when, including if vaccinations will be required remains unclear.

It comes after a week of mixed messages over the logistical challenge faced with moving roughly 40,000 Aucklanders across a border, and into areas with lower vaccination rates, at the busiest time of the year.

The city also remains locked off from Waiheke Island, which is highly dependent on tourism and Aucklanders over the summer period.

Speaking to Q+A's Jack Tame, Ardern said it was "admittedly a tricky transition period".

"The thing that we've been absolutely clear around is that we will have Aucklanders able to travel through summer and they will be able to reunite with family for Christmas."

What would make the process simpler would be if each district health board reached the 90 per cent full vaccination, and the Covid protection framework, or traffic light system, would be implemented where hard borders were not required.

"We're working it through. But we are committed to people being reunited over this summer period," Ardern told Q+A.

Taranaki, Hawke's Bay and the Gisborne region also remain on alert after the virus was detected in wastewater systems, while health teams are urging anyone at a tangi in Porirua led by gang members to get tested.