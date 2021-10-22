Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Wellington moves into top 5, Auckland slips back

A continued surge in Wellington has pushed it into the top 5 most vaccinated places in the country while Auckland has slipped back a place. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A continued surge in Wellington has pushed it into the top 5 most vaccinated places in the country, while Auckland has slipped back a place.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health shows, as of this morning, Dunedin is still in the top spot with 78.8 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated. It is followed by Queenstown-Lakes District (77.8 per cent).

Both places fall within the Southern DHB area, which has 72 per cent of its population fully vaccinated.

In third place is Marlborough, with 76.1 per cent. The Nelson Marlborough DHB area has a total full vaccination rate of 72 per cent

Wellington has jumped two places and now sits in fourth, with 75.4 per cent. It has come a long way from the 40 per cent it was recording when this initiative started on October 1.

In comparison, 72 per cent of the Capital and Coast DHB area have had two jabs.

And Auckland has slipped back out of the top five with 73.9 per cent fully vaccinated. It began in 19th position and the numbers appear to have calmed since a recent surge.

The Herald is regularly publishing the proportion of people partially and fully vaccinated across all 66 New Zealand territorial authorities, highlighting the top 20 towns.

The Government announced today that New Zealand will move to a new "traffic light" system to manage Covid-19 when District Health Boards have 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated.

In the Auckland DHB area, 93 per cent of the population have had their first vaccine and 79 per cent have received their second dose, according to Ministry of Health data released today.

In the Waitematā DHB area, 90 per cent of the population have had their first vaccine, and 74 per cent their second.

In the Counties Manukau area, between 87 per cent of the population have had their first vaccine, and 71 per cent have received their second dose.

As of this morning, 69 per cent of residents in the South Canterbury DHB area, 64 per cent in Canterbury and 62 per cent on the West Coast are fully vaccinated.

It follows an additional 129 Covid community cases being reported today. 120 are in Auckland and nine are in the Waikato.