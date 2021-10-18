Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Dunedin leads the way, Wellington closing in

People turned up in droves for Super Saturday in Dunedin's Octagon. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / The South Today

Dunedin is still the most Covid-protected district in the country with Wellington slowly moving up the ranks.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health shows, as of this morning, 76.9 per cent of eligible people in Dunedin are fully vaccinated. That is compared to 72.2 per cent on Friday.

Wellington has climbed six places since Friday and now sits in sixth place with 71.7 per cent.

Hamilton City has dropped back two places after a surge in vaccinations saw them sitting in sixth place, just behind Auckland on Friday.

The city and its surroundings were forced into a snap level 3 lockdown on October 3 after positive cases were detected there. It is now in 8th equal with the Kapiti Coast.

Auckland continues to hold its fifth-place position with 71.8 per cent of its population now fully vaccinated.

The latest update shows vaccination rates across New Zealand districts.

The Queenstown-Lakes District is now in second place after a five-place jump. 74.3 per cent are fully vaccinated with a further 20.5 per cent having had one dose.

The Tasman District has snuck back into the top 10 after a strong start saw them comfortably in sixth place until recently.

The biggest mover was the Grey District on the West Coast which jumped 18 places and now sits in 36th equal.

The data comes after the Super Saturday event which the Government hoped would bolster vaccination rates around the country.

People queue for the drive through vaccination clinic at Papakura Marae on Super Saturday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she hoped to see 100,000 doses of the vaccine administered across the day.

The event included a Vaxathon hosted by well-known Kiwis encouraging people to get vaccinated and broadcast on TV3, Māori Television and on Hahana's Facebook page.

Pop-up vaccination centres were set up around the country, many offering extended hours and incentives such as free ice cream, coffee, hot chicken, chocolate fish, sausage sizzles, live music and spot prizes.