Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Wellington Harbourside Market opens again on Sunday

The market is held alongside the Wellington waterfront. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington's Harbourside Market will reopen this Sunday with stringent procedures in place to protect against Covid-19.

There will be no restrictions on numbers but any shoppers must wear a face mask and stay 2 metres apart from others at all times.

Manned stations displaying five QR codes will be placed at every entry point into the market, with each vendor to display their own personal code as well, and to discourage "lingering" there will be no performers at the market.

The whole of Barnett St car park will be used for produce stalls with no car parks available, and the promenades along Te Papa and Waitangi Park will be used for food vendors.

Cash will be accepted, but all vendors will have EFTPOS – no cash out will be given.

No additional seating will be available and people are encouraged to buy their goods and wander along the waterfront