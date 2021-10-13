Action-packed line-up of art, music and theatre revealed for Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts in Wellington

The lineup is jam-packed with art, theatre and culture. Photo / Supplied

Music, art, theatre, literature and dance will flood into Wellington in 2022 for the capital's Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts.

Between February 21 and March 20, Wellington will host a wide range of free and ticketed events to showcase the best art experiences Aotearoa has to offer with multiple world premieres.

As part of the festival, legendary musician Tom Scott will return to Wellington to perform as Avantdale Bowling Club. After a sell-out show in Wellington last year, the multi-award-winning rapper behind Home Brew, @Peace and Average Rap Group will perform his newest rap-jazz fusion music to Wellington crowds.

Tom Scott of Avantdale Bowling Club will return to Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Wellingtonians will also get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to see famous Swedish artist Hilma af Klint's secret paintings – with more than 100 on display at the city gallery. Some of the abstract works tower a massive 3 metres tall, and all are stunning.

Visual artist Lisa Reihana will also showcase a series of never-before-seen art installations named Kura Moana.

Visual artist Lisa Reihana. Photo / Supplied

The installations will be in place along Wellington's waterfront and will feature music, sculpture, and augmented reality, all linked to local histories and stories related to the capital.

Mere Boyton, director Ngā Toi Māori, says the installation is "a gift" to the city.

"[It embeds] the stories of tangata whenua back into the whenua. In these strange and disruptive times, Kura Moana aims to lift the wairua (spirit) of Pōneke and its people, bringing our waterfront alive."

Also premiering are two new theatre pieces – Lysander's Aunty, and Aliens and Anorexia.

Lysander's Aunty is a reworking of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, which places an offstage character front and centre, bringing her rebellious spirit and quick wit to the people.

Aliens and Anorexia is another rework – this time of the feminist writer Chris Klaus' book of the same name, delivered by theatre makers Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken.

Another performance to look forward to is the Wellington debut of celebrated Māori performance company Hawaiki TŪ.

Twenty kaihaka [performers] will fuse kapa haka, contemporary dance and 3D projections in their award-winning work Taurite.

Over the month Wellingtonians will get a chance to attend 125 shows, 29 free events and see an incredible 850 performers.