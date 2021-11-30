Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two new Covid cases in Nelson, total now 3

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in the Nelson-Tasman region. Photo / 123rf

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in the Nelson-Tasman region.

It follows the announcement of a case in the city yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases to three.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said both cases are known contacts of the local case announced yesterday.

"All three cases are in isolation, with investigations into the source of infection ongoing. So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of close contacts, who are also isolating with testing arranged."

The Nelson Marlborough Public Health Service would like to thank the cases for their co-operation, they said.

"This has enabled health staff to determine a range of initial locations of interest across Nelson and Tasman."

The locations are on the ministry's website, with further locations expected.

The Nelson Lone Star was visited on Friday November 19 between 8.15pm and 8.45pm.

That same day the Richmond Liquid Laundromat was visited between 4.45pm and 6.30pm.

Z Rutherford Service Station was also visited that day between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Anyone at these locations during this time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

• Richmond Liquid Laundromat, Friday November 19 between 4.45pm and 6.30pm

• Lone Star Nelson, Friday November 19 between 8.15pm and 8.45pm

• Z Rutherford Service Station, Friday November 19 between 8.30pm and 9pm

• Z Rutherford Service Station, Saturday November 20 between 5am and 5.30am

• McDonald's Nelson, Saturday November 20 between 5am and 5.30am

• Four Square Mapua, Saturday November 20 between 4pm and 5pm

• Richmond Liquid Laundromat, Thursday November 25 between 6.15pm and 8pm

• Ewing Poultry Hope, Saturday November 27 between 10.30am and 11am

• Z Richmond Service Station, Saturday November 27 between 10.45am and 11.10am

• Richmond Mall, Saturday November 27 between 1.30pm and 2.40pm

• Pak'nSave Richmond Mall, Saturday November 27 between 1.40pm and 2.15pm

• Hey Sushi Richmond Mall Food Court, Saturday November 27 between 2.15pm and 2.30pm

• Z Richmond Service Station, Saturday November 27 between 2.35pm and 2.45pm

"We are also asking anyone in the Nelson-Tasman region with symptoms, no matter how mild, to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated and remain isolated until they return a negative test result."

Testing is available at:

• Stoke CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke, November 30 to December 3, 9am to 6pm.

• Nelson CBAC: Trafalgar Centre carpark, Paru Paru Rd, November 30, 9am to 6pm