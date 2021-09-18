Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Three Aucklanders referred to health authorities after Tauranga trip

Police talked with the group who travelled from Auckland to Tauranga and they were referred to health authorities. Photo / Dean Purcell

Three people have been referred to health authorities after they travelled from Auckland to Tauranga this week.

A police spokesperson said officers spoke to the group and no further action from police was required.

The NZ Herald has contacted the Bay of Plenty District Health Board for comment.

The police statement followed inquiries from the Herald about a student reportedly travelling to attend a class at a tertiary education provider in Tauranga.

Police have tackled a recent slew of lockdown breaches by Aucklanders travelling south.

Officers had to address three university students from Auckland after they allegedly crossed the alert level border illegally on their way to Gisborne.

They were found on Thursday at residences in Gisborne and Te Karaka.

Police said the trio had been self-isolating at their homes since they travelled to Gisborne on September 8.

"The fact they were in Gisborne only came to our attention yesterday after advice from a member of the public," area police commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said.

"All three were tested for Covid-19 Delta prior to coming to Gisborne and were negative.

"Since then they have had no symptoms of the virus."

Aberahama said police were investigating the matter.

Auckland equestrian identity William Willis and lawyer Hannah Rawnsley hit the headlines recently after they allegedly used essential worker documentation to get through the border and fly to Wānaka.

The pair apologised on Tuesday. They have since returned to Auckland.

Today it emerged that two people made it to Taupō after allegedly using false documents to cross Auckland's southern border.

The registration of the pair's vehicle was shared with Taupō police, before it was soon spotted by a constable finishing her shift yesterday afternoon.

The pair were arrested and would appear in court. They have since returned to Auckland.

Three Auckland essential workers were also arrested by police in Ohakune after travelling to Turoa Ski Field on Wednesday.

The trio were arrested after ski field staff became suspicious of the documentation they used to obtain a ski pass.

They travelled to Ohakune after using genuine essential worker passes allowing them to travel through the southern checkpoint.

Inspector Nigel Allan, the police area commander for Whanganui Ruapehu, said two 23-year-olds and an 18-year-old had been charged with failing to comply with a directions/restriction/prohibition (Covid-19) and taking/obtaining/using a document for pecuniary advantage.

The trio are to appear in Auckland District Court on September 23.

Those breaches are in addition to the man charged after allegedly crossing the boundary to get takeaways, and an investigation into a high-profile Aucklander who allegedly travelled to Queenstown.