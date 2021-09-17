Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police investigating another alleged travel breach

PM Jacinda Ardern said that other Aucklanders would "take a very dim view of Aucklanders who aren't doing their bit" when asked about William Willis and Hannah Rawnsley who travelled to a holiday home in Wānaka. Video / Pool

PM Jacinda Ardern said that other Aucklanders would "take a very dim view of Aucklanders who aren't doing their bit" when asked about William Willis and Hannah Rawnsley who travelled to a holiday home in Wānaka. Video / Pool

Police are investigating yet another Covid-19 breach, this time a high-profile Aucklander who allegedly crossed the Alert Level 4 boundary and travelled to Queenstown.

In a statement, a police media spokeswoman said they were aware of the complaint.

''Police are following up with the person involved to determine if any breach of the Health Act has occurred.''

The Otago Daily Times was contacted yesterday morning by a person who wished to remain anonymous.

The person alleged the Aucklander had attended a gathering in the resort last weekend and had holed up at a Queenstown Airbnb property.

The person further alleged the Aucklander had been spending time with two other Queenstown residents, not isolating.

No further information was available yesterday.

Queenstown-Lakes area residents were alarmed earlier this week when it emerged a couple from Auckland had travelled to Queenstown last weekend then drove to Wanaka to go skiing.

Police allege the couple, Williams Willis (35) and Hannah Rawnsley (26), used essential worker exemptions to leave Auckland and went to Hamilton Airport, where they caught a commercial flight to Queenstown and then drove a rental car to a holiday home in Wanaka.

In the week since police approached the couple, it has become the highest-profile Covid-19 lockdown breach allegation of Auckland's nearly month-long Delta strain outbreak.