Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Spring Hill prison guard tests positive for Covid

A Corrections officer at Spring Hill Prison has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Department of Corrections and police, are yet to comment, and the Corrections Association was seeking further information, but sources have told the Herald there is a case there.

However director general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the case in this afternoon's 1pm update.

He said there were 23 people who had been in contact with the case and were now isolating.

A total of 123 people worked with the case in the specific unit, Bloomfield said.

The Corrections officer was fully vaccinated.

National's Corrections spokesman Simeon Brown was also unaware of new case but said guards did have a high vaccination rate.

If true, he said he wouldn't be surprised as the virus was seaping into many large workplaces in and around Auckland.