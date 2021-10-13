Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 'Softly, softly is over. It's time to go hard' says epidemiologist about law breakers

Northland and parts of Waikato remain in alert level 3, an early childhood teacher tests positive and mystery cases continue to appear in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Northland and parts of Waikato remain in alert level 3, an early childhood teacher tests positive and mystery cases continue to appear in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

The time has come to stop being soft on people breaking the Covid-19 rules and go really hard, says Auckland University epidemiologist Rod Jackson.

He was responding to comments from Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins there still wasn't confidence in the Covid situation in Northland, due to the reluctance of two women travellers on sharing information.

Hipkins said it was difficult to know how responsible they were in their travels because there was limited information on their travel.

They were providing "very little information" about where they'd been, he said.

Police have also been called in to find a woman from Māngere in South Auckland who tested positive for Covid-19 but absconded from her home and cannot be found.

Police have been directed to take her straight to the Jetpark Hotel quarantine facility when they do.

The Herald has chosen not to name the woman, in her 40s, but can reveal she is well known to police, is gang-connected and has been the subject of a number of public appeals this year to locate her for alleged criminal offending.

"She has refused to engage with health officials," said a police spokeswoman.

Jackson said the time has come to take a tough stance towards people who don't follow the rules.

"I think we need to go very, very hard on people who are breaking the rules because Delta will get away from us. They need to be prosecuted."

Auckland University epidemiologist Rod Jackson. Photo / Supplied

He said the country has to pull out all steps to get to a really high vaccination rate because Auckland may be out of control.

Hipkins said yesterday "it would be fair to say Covid-19 is spreading in Auckland and the number of locations we're seeing cases pop up is increasing ... vaccination is absolutely important at this point."

"We're seeing good, high vaccination rates in Auckland but I can't stress enough we want to push harder and faster with vaccination in Auckland, it will make a difference. It will be a very important part of the pathway to less restrictions for Auckland."

Jackson said Auckland got to quite low numbers a couple of weeks ago as a result of people following the rules, but there are a group of people not following the rules and we need to go really hard on them.

"Softly, softly is over. It's time to go hard," he said.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said it is a "huge concern" if someone is infectious and not co-operating with health officials and authorities.

"We need every advantage to get over this virus we can't afford to have uncooperative cases."

Covid testing in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Baker said locations of interest and close contacts allow health officials a "chance to get ahead" of the virus.

"You could almost stop this virus even now with very good contact tracing but the challenge, you often needed the addition of moving up the alert level system to reduce the level of mixing."

However, in order to stamp out the virus Baker said different tools such as contact tracing must work together. Which is difficult when you have uncooperative cases.