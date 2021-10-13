Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Derek Cheng - Auckland hits point of no return; 'Super Saturday followed by Hundy Sunday'

5 minutes to read
Northland and parts of Waikato remain in alert level 3, an early childhood teacher tests positive and mystery cases continue to appear in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Northland and parts of Waikato remain in alert level 3, an early childhood teacher tests positive and mystery cases continue to appear in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS:

The outbreak in Auckland has reached a sobering point, meaning vaccination is now Auckland's only way out of lockdown.

How long that will take depends on the vaccination efforts in communities that are most

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.