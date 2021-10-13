Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Prizes, free food and fun on offer across South Island on Super Saturday

Free pizza, rugby tickets and a mobile clinic called the JabberWakka are all a part of the plan to entice vaccinations in the South Island for Super Saturday. Photo / NZH

Free pizza, rugby tickets and a mobile clinic called the JabberWakka are all a part of the plan to entice vaccinations in the South Island for Super Saturday. Photo / NZH

Free pizza, rugby tickets and a mobile clinic called the JabberWakka are all a part of the plan to entice vaccinations in the South Island for Super Saturday.

Super Saturday on October 16 is being rolled out across New Zealand aiming to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

In Christchurch, a bouncy castle and sausage sizzle will be set up at Eastgate Mall between 10am and 4pm.

The CDHB is bolstering vaccination capacity across the region, including extra staff being brought on board.

At Christchurch Arena, music and free food will be available at the drive-through clinic in hopes of creating a "festival-like" atmosphere. The operating hours have also been extended to 9am-7.30pm on Saturday.

At Christchurch Arena, music and free food will be available at the drive-through clinic. Photo / George Heard

Canterbury Rugby will be giving away 300 double passes to this weekend's game against Hawke's Bay to the first people to be vaccinated at Christchurch Arena on Saturday.

Spagalimis Pizzeria on Salisbury St is offering a free six-piece pizza to anyone who has had at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. The offer is available between 11am-4pm and patrons will need to purchase a pint of beer, glass of wine, or a mocktail.

The Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae vaccination clinic is also open from 9am-4pm for drop-ins and will have free food on hand from the Fush team once again.

Fush will be offering free food to anyone who gets a vaccine at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae vaccination clinic on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

And the 'JabberWaka' will be launched in Kaiapoi on this weekend. The mobile vaccination clinic will be at the Park and Ride site on Charles St from 11am-5.30pm.

For more information on drop-in clinics open for Super Saturday in Canterbury and the West Coast, visit the CDHB website

Dress-ups, music and sausage sizzle in Otago

In Dunedin, free ice cream will be on offer at SDHB vaccination events in the Octagon, at the Meridian Mall mass vaccination centre and next to the Dunedin Ice Stadium and at the Civic Theatre in Invercargill.

People wanting a shot of coffee with their Covid-19 shot can get a free cup at Mornington Unichem pharmacy in Dunedin, Stewarts Pharmacy in Invercargill and East Otago Health in Palmerston.

Cromwell Pharmacy is planning a festive day with dress-ups, live music, a sausage sizzle and a prize draw for a scenic flight.

More than 70 vaccination sites are listed on the Southern District Health Board website.

Ice cream and prize draws on the West Coast

Drive-through clinics will be set up at the Greymouth Aerodrome and Westport Vaccination Clinic at the Masonic Lodge from 10am – 4pm.

The vaccination team has capacity to vaccinate over 1200 Coasters on the day. People are welcome to turn up to either clinic between 10am and 4pm, no booking required.

Everyone vaccinated in the region during October will be eligible to go into a random prize draw for vouchers from a range of West Coast businesses.

In Greymouth, West Coast Soft Serve will be on-site dishing out ice creams to everyone who has been vaccinated.

Free speedway in Nelson, food trucks in Marlborough

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be running from 5pm on Saturday night at Nelson Speedway in Richmond. and all those getting a jab will receive a speedway voucher.

At Nelson Intermediate School, a free BBQ and bouncy castle will be operating between 11am-3pm.

‌

At Westwood Business Park in Blenheim, food trucks, coffee carts and a sausage sizzle will be on site between 9am-4pm.

For information on other Super Saturday events in the region, visit the Nelson Marlborough DHB website.