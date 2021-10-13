Air New Zealand holds vaccine centre in Boeing 787 for Super Saturday

Jabaseat: Air New Zealand has invited a limited number of passengers to get vaccinated on a plane. Photo / Supplied

Kiwis have the chance to get jabbed on a jet this Saturday, as Air New Zealand reveals plans for a unique vaccine clinic.

A Boeing 787 will be used as a drop-in vaccination centre for Aucklanders getting their Covid 19 jabs.

Dubbed "Jabaseat" the airline's Chief Safety Officer Captain David Morgan has called it a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.

Vaccines will be taking place between 9am and 5pm out of the Air New Zealand hanger on Laurence Stevens Drive.

"We know Aucklanders have been doing it tough recently and we hope the idea of boarding an international aircraft for the first time in a long while will lift some spirits – while also encouraging people to protect themselves," said Captain Morgan.

Jabaseat will be held to boost turnout on Super Saturday. The weekend vaccine drive was announced by Covid Response minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday, along with a televised 'TV Jabathon'.

"We're getting ready to reunite families and fly Kiwis to their holiday destinations – but first New Zealand needs to get vaccinated. The more who can get involved with Super Saturday, the better."

Plane spotters will be on cloud nine. However for wing-clipped travellers, it's a chance to get a little closer to their next overseas holiday.

Jabs will take place in the plane's Business Premier cabin, with people then moving through to Economy for a refreshment while they wait the required 15 minute period of supervision.

Earlier this month Air New Zealand announced a "no jab, no fly" policy for international travel. CEO Greg Foran said that the airline would not be accepting bookings from unvaccinated passengers for after 1 February next year.

Seats can be booked via the Ministry of Health's Book My Vaccine website.

Spaces are extremely limited, so you'll have to be quick.