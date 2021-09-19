Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Queue for 'virtual lobby' MIQ booking system tops 22,000

There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on September 19th.

Frustration is boiling over as New Zealanders abroad desperate to get home for Christmas wait in a queue of more than 22,000 others, mere moments after the new managed isolation (MIQ) booking system launched this morning.

The "virtual lobby" system opened at 8am for people to book from around 3000 new room releases in MIQ across September, October, November and December.

But screenshots taken from Kiwis living overseas using the system for the first time show the number of people waiting in the randomised queue topped 22,000 at just 9.02am - with others reporting they were positioned 24,189 in the line.

The lobby was designed to "make booking more transparent and will create a more level playing field for people trying to access the booking site" because there is no limit on how many people can wait in the lobby.

But it seems authorities under-estimated demand for MIQ spots, with a note to users waiting in the virtual line saying "they may not secure a room this time" because "hundreds" of people may be ahead of them.

Further room release will be announced at least 24 to 48 hours in advance so people will know when to come back, the MIQ website states.

