Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 18,500 extra NZ hotels rooms should be used - expert

6 minutes to read
September 20 2021 Auckland will end its five-week alert level 4 lockdown when it moves to level 3 for two weeks from 11.59 pm tomorrow night. The rest of New Zealand will remain at level 2 - with one part of the Waikato with three new cases to temporarily move into a "bespoke" level 4 for a short period.

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A hotel broker wants nearly 20,000 extra hotel rooms to boost the existing 6500 managed isolation rooms and a Government official says Rotorua and Christchurch properties are being investigated to potentially add to the stock.

