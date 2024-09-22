Before SpaceX arrived, the game company’s property was one where “wild horses galloped freely in the Texas moonlight,” Cards Against Humanity said in an online statement about the lawsuit.

The court filing includes before-and-after photos showing land covered in long grass and plants, followed by later images of dirt covered with what appear to be construction materials and equipment.

“SpaceX has ignored CAH’s rights to the property, essentially displacing CAH and depriving CAH of any use whatsoever of the property,” the lawsuit says.

Cards Against Humanity also claims that its business relationships have been damaged by SpaceX using its property because of the aerospace company’s connection with Musk, its founder and CEO. The filing points to allegations of sexism and racism made by workers at Tesla, another company led by Musk; statements Musk has made that were criticised as anti-semitic; and Musk’s support for Trump and for building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

“These are just a few examples among many other acts overtly offensive to those who contributed money” to buy the land in 2017, the lawsuit said.

Cards Against Humanity’s primary product is a Mad Libs-style card game in which players fill in the blanks of a sentence with a word or phrase in their hand of cards, with the most outrageous sentence winning the round. Marketed as a “party game for horrible people,” it often results in phrases that are intentionally off-colour.

The company has engaged in a number of stunts, ranging from the silly to the political, since it launched after a crowdfunding campaign that started in 2010. Through an associated super PAC called the Nuisance Committee, Cards Against Humanity funded pranks such as a 2016 billboard in Detroit that read in Arabic: “Donald Trump, he can’t read this, but he is afraid of it.”

Although in Thursday’s lawsuit Cards Against Humanity is described as an organisation that stands up “against injustice,” the company has also been accused of racism and sexism by workers, prompting one co-founder to step down, gaming media outlet Polygon reported in 2020. It has also removed cards from its deck that had been criticised as transphobic and that referenced rape, according to Polygon.