Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce whether Auckland, red regions will move to orange

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Aucklanders and those in other regions at the red setting of the Covid-19 traffic light system will find out at 4pm whether they will move to orange ahead of Christmas.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce decisions on any changes after Cabinet met today.

They will include whether Auckland has any chance of moving to the orange setting - a move which allows hospitality to open up for vaccinated people a lot more than the red setting.

And other regions in red could move to orange if Cabinet decides their vaccination rates are now high enough.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health reported 101 new Covid-19 cases and 61 people with the virus in hospital, four of who are in ICU.

Today's Covid cases are in Auckland (97), Bay of Plenty (1), Taranaki (1), Nelson-Marlborough (1) and Canterbury (1).

Ardern told RNZ this morning it was still early days of transitioning into the traffic light system and they wanted to make sure they saw the full impact of that before easing more.



"We will take an approach that will stand us in good stead. One thing we are mindful of is if you do move too soon you run the risk of escalating cases and you end up in higher restrictions. We want to go the distance."

Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank has also cautioned that 10 days was still a bit too early to judge whether the move from lockdown to traffic lights had impacted on the outbreak.

"Over time if cases in Auckland remain at a manageable level or even continue to fall I think there would be a strong case for moving Auckland to orange. But I think a cautious approach is warranted because we are still yet to see what effect it is going to have."

He said it was also important to keep cases as low as possible ahead of Auckland's boundary re-opening and summer travel – to reduce the risk of Covid-positive people getting to low vaccinated regions.

Today's decisions come two days before Auckland's boundaries are due to re-open - from Wednesday people can move in and out of the city if they are vaccinated, or have a negative Covid-19 test. Rapid antigen testing will also be available from Wednesday at pharmacies for those wanting to test themselves before travelling for summer.