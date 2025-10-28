Advertisement
James Holder tells court gun went off during fight with David Bridgwater

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
James Arthur Holder is accused of murdering David Bridgwater (insert) in Aranui on January 4, 2024.

A man accused of murder says he was fighting with the alleged victim when his gun went off.

James Arthur Holder repeatedly denied shooting David Bridgwater during a fit of rage when he took the stand at his murder trial in the High Court at Christchurch today.

He

