Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Christchurch trial: James Holder shot David Bridgwater but says it was self-defence

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

James Arthur Holder is accused of murdering David Bridgwater (insert) in Aranui on January 4, 2024.

James Arthur Holder is accused of murdering David Bridgwater (insert) in Aranui on January 4, 2024.

A night out in Christchurch turned fatal when a man was shot dead in a suburban street.

David Bridgwater had been partying with others at the Juicy Festival in QEII Park and continued into the early hours when things took a turn for the worse.

It was the morning

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save