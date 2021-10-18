Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Prime Minister calls North Shore party a ' blatant breach of the rules'

Video posted to Instagram shows a wild party on Auckland's North Shore under alert level 3. Video / Supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called the illegal North Shore party held over the weekend "a blatant breach of the rules".

People who attended the wild lockdown party on the North Shore gathered on the rooftop of a central Auckland building before attending the illegal party.

Videos of a party held on Saturday, some of which have subsequently been deleted, show an apartment packed with at least 50 young adults drinking, dancing and kissing, with some gyrating together on a table.

The party has held at a large rental in Redvale, north of Albany.

However, it is understood the North Shore party was the partygoers' second gathering of the night.

A pre-party was also held on the roof of the central Auckland building, Sugartree, which drew complaints from neighbours.

Ardern said there was a sense that people thought the outbreak was isolated to certain suburbs of Auckland.

"And that is not true. No one should think they can act differently just because they are in a part of Auckland that didn't have a case."

When asked about the North Shore illegal party, Ardern said she had not seen the footage. "Clearly it was a blatant breach of the rules, and you've seen the reaction of Aucklanders there."

Ardern said police had confirmed an investigation was underway, and they would be left to do that job. "No one should assume you can just break the rules and there won't be consequences."

Ardern said there had been a long period of time of restrictions. In Australia, there had been a "tipping point" after a long period of restrictions, and that was when cases started to rise.

She said rather than wait for that here, and the risk that people would meet indoors to try not to get caught, the Government had moved to give Aucklanders a "safe" way of gathering outside to try to prevent the same thing happening.

A woman who was caught on camera attending the wild illegal influencer lockdown party on the North Shore has defended her actions before making a plea to people to stop bullying her online.

But before issuing a statement online, she took to social media to defend her actions after receiving a backlash online following her attendance.

In a video obtained by the Herald, the lockdown rule flouter hit out at people wanting her to get arrested, saying we will be "back in level 2 soon" and people should "do what" they "want to do".

Police confirm they are investigating the party at a Redvale address on Saturday night. Photo / Dean Purcell

"We'll be back in level 2 soon. You need to think with your head. You guys want me to get arrested, you guys want me to be fined.

"Do you here (sic) what you're saying? You're saying that to yourself. You're going to get arrested, you're going to get mother f***ing fined bro," she said.

Police confirm they are investigating the party at a Redvale address on Saturday night.

Police had received a noise complaint at the property early on Sunday morning.

"A police unit attended the address after 4am to find the majority of the partygoers had since left," police confirmed.