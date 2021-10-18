Covid 19 Delta outbreak: North Shore partygoers attended central city rooftop gathering before party

Video posted to Instagram shows a wild party on Auckland's North Shore under alert level 3. Video / Supplied

People who attended the wild lockdown party on the North Shore gathered on the rooftop of a central Auckland building before attending the illegal party.

Videos of a party held on Saturday, some of which have subsequently been deleted, show an apartment packed with at least 50 young adults drinking, dancing and kissing, with some gyrating together on a table.

The party has held at a large rental in Redvale, north of Albany.

However, it is understood the North Shore party was the partygoers' second gathering of the night.

A pre-party was also held on the roof of the central Auckland building, Sugartree, which drew complaints from neighbours.

The building manager confirmed to the Herald the property manager was investigating and speculation is rife the tenants involved could be evicted.

A police spokesperson confirmed the rooftop gathering would be part of the investigation and could not add anything further at the time.

A woman who was caught on camera attending the wild illegal influencer lockdown party on the North Shore has defended her actions before making a plea to people to stop bullying her online.

But before issuing a statement online, she took to social media to defend her actions after receiving a backlash online following her attendance.

Police confirm they are investigating the party at a Redvale address on Saturday night. Photo / Dean Purcell

In a video obtained by the Herald, the lockdown rule flouter hit out at people wanting her to get arrested, saying we will be "back in level 2 soon" and people should "do what" they "want to do".

"We'll be back in level 2 soon. You need to think with your head. You guys want me to get arrested, you guys want me to be fined.

"Do you here (sic) what you're saying? You're saying that to yourself. You're going to get arrested, you're going to get mother f***ing fined bro," she said.

Police confirm they are investigating the party at a Redvale address on Saturday night.

Police had received a noise complaint at the property early on Sunday morning.

"A police unit attended the address after 4am to find the majority of the partygoers had since left," police confirmed.

Meanwhile, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has spoken out following the party that has seen some influencers apologise and dozens more go to ground.

Bloomfield told TVNZ today that the scenes on Saturday night were "disappointing", especially to those who have been following the rules.

He also labelled the actions of those who attended the party as "blatant".

"It must be very disappointing for others in Auckland because they've been doing the hard yards for a couple of months," said Bloomfield.

"There's no doubt that people are tiring of the situation and that's understandable, but there's a difference to being tired ... and something that is blatantly flouting."