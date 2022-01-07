Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police locate infected traveller who left self-isolation in Bay of Plenty

The Ministry of Health enlisted police to help locate a Covid-positive traveller from the Bay of Plenty who had left self-isolation.
A ministry spokesperson confirmed police assisted in locating a person who was found not to be self-isolating at their given address in the Bay of Plenty.
The NZ Herald understands the person was at a Ōtaki service station prior to being located.
After police became involved, the spokesperson said the Covid-positive person contacted public health staff and was now "isolating appropriately".
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
While follow-up was being completed, it wasn't yet clear what locations of interest would spawn from the person's travels.
More to come.