Covid 19 Delta outbreak: PM Jacinda Ardern to announce decision on level change

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Aucklanders aside, New Zealanders are about to find out if they will be living under alert level two conditions this week, possibly from as early as midnight tomorrow.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will announce any alert level decisions taken by Cabinet and provide an update on the current outbreak from the Beehive at 4pm.

Many expect the rest of the country aside from Auckland will move to level 2, or a variation of it, from this week.

During the post-Cabinet press conference, Ardern is also expected to elaborate on any alterations to level 2 as it has been known.

In recent days experts have been calling for an alert level 2.5, dubbed 2-plus, with extra restrictions designed to expand business but also target areas with high risks of virus transmission.

Ardern will also be providing the latest on the Auckland terror attack and moves to expedite legislation to plug gaps around the

It comes as 20 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the community today - all in Auckland.

The total number of cases in the community is 821.

Five cases from today are yet to be epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

Just five of yesterday's 20 cases have been infectious in the community. The rest were in isolation throughout the period they were infected.

Eighty-six per cent of all contacts of cases have been called by contact tracers, the Ministry of Health said. Ninety-one per cent have received at least one test result.

There are 40 Covid patients in hospital, and six are in ICU or a high dependency unit.

There are eight patients in North Shore Hospital, 18 in Middlemore Hospital, and 14 in Auckland City Hospital with the virus.

It comes as reports emerge that patients in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital could have been exposed to the virus.

‌

The son of a 91-year-old man who was in the same ward in Middlemore Hospital where a person tested positive for Covid-19 told the Herald he was distressed and seeking answers on "how things went so horribly wrong".

The two patients in the ward are expected to be tested today.

The Delta outbreak could total fewer than 900 cases, new modelling by University of Canterbury associate professor Alex James indicates. It shows lockdown could squeeze case numbers down to levels potentially lower than seen in April last year.

But it hasn't been without sacrifice.

The country's first Covid Delta-strain related death was announced over the weekend - a woman in her 90s at North Shore Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said she had a number of underlying conditions.