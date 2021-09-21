Covid 19 Delta outbreak: PM Jacinda Ardern on latest case numbers ahead of level 3 move

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

The latest case numbers and update on Auckland's Delta outbreak will be revealed shortly as the city prepares to shift down to alert level 3 tomorrow.

It comes after three new cases were announced on Monday outside the Auckland lockdown in Whakatīwai, and hundreds of tests in the small community to determine if there had been any further spread.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will be fronting the update, where they are expected to be asked further questions about who an Auckland prisoner infected with Covid-19 was able to

Ardern said this morning that officials had confirmed how the man - a patched Black Power member - became infected after being freed on bail and immediately breaching those conditions by visiting four sites in Auckland.

"We now know how he got Covid ... when and who from," Ardern told TVNZ.

The man didn't necessarily catch Covid from the people who were driving him from prison to his bail address in Whakatīwai in north Waikato.

However, the infection did occur after the man left Mt Eden Prison and before he arrived at his approved level 2 bail address.

Aucklanders can finally smell the freedom in terms of takeaways and contactless shopping as the city emerges from its longest stint in level 4 tonight.

The move down comes as there are still numerous cases of Covid-19 emerging in the community each day with 22 reported yesterday.

Covid modeller Professor Michael Plank told TVNZ moving to level 3 was a calculated risk by the government and it was really important people didn't take it as a signal that virus has passed.

Plank said it was really hard to ring fence the virus and stop it jumping into a new household and spreading within that household. He believed the government could still eliminate the virus providing everyone did the right thing.

Senior Māori health researcher Dr Sue Crengle said there was a risk that with moving down level the virus would get away on New Zealand and it would find itself in a similar situation as New South Wales. "They had a long tail, they had less restrictions than we have and the virus got away on them."

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB Hosking it would have been nice for the case numbers to be lower, but they were all connected to current cases or were in managed isolation which is why the government was comfortable announcing the alert level change for Auckland.

Despite that, he said of the alert level change: "You lose a bit of sleep over them."

He also stood by the government's elimination strategy and said the aim was still to get the number of cases back down to zero.

There were 22 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the outbreak to 377. Sixteen people are in hospital, including four in ICU.