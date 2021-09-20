Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Person with virus was at Auckland supermarket on Sunday afternoon

A pop-up testing centre is underway at the Wharekawa Marae in Whakatīwai as three new Covid-19 cases are announced in the Waikato. Video / Mike Scott

As Aucklanders prepare to move to alert level 3, a new location of interest shows a person with the virus was at an Auckland supermarket two days ago.

Countdown Botany Downs, on the corner of Te Irirangi Drive and Tī Rākau Drive, has been linked to a Covid-positive person who visited the large supermarket on Sunday afternoon.

The affected time is between 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Anyone who was at the store at the same time is told to self-monitor for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after that visit.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve," the Ministry of Health says.

The supermarket is the sole location of interest released by the ministry in its first update this morning.

The supermarket is also connected to a positive case who visited on Saturday, September 4, between 10.07am and 10.45am.

No new locations were released in the usual 10am update.

Countdown Botany Downs was visited by a Covid positive person on Sunday. Image / Google

The Sunday visit comes after locations of interest released yesterday showed a person with Covid had been shopping at a local dairy in Manurewa on Saturday.

A positive case visited the Palm Super Mart, on 226B Russell Rd, between 11.30am and 1.30pm. Anyone who was at the dairy is being told to stay at home and get a test immediately.

At this stage, no new locations outside of Tāmaki Makaurau have been announced by health officials - other than Mangatangi School, in Pōkeno.

The school was officially named as a location of interest after being linked to a local family who has been affected by Covid-19.

The family is linked to a remand prisoner who is thought to have become infected before he was bailed to a house in the Waikato region earlier this month. Officials are still working to determine exactly how he contracted the virus.

Yesterday's locations of interest included a number of different supermarkets, shops and gas stations - several of which have already featured on the list in previous exposure events or are in the same area as other businesses linked to people with coronavirus.

Yesterday's locations of interest

• GAS Mascot Ave petrol station: 97 Mascot Avenue, Māngere. Tuesday, September 14, from 12.15am to 12.30am

• Pak'nSave Sylvia Park: 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington. Wednesday, September 15, from 9am to 10.30am

• No.1 Supa Value Supermarket: 112L Dawson Rd, Clover Park. Tuesday, September 14, from 12pm to 1.30pm

• BP gas station Māngere: 154 Coronation Rd, Māngere Bridge. Thursday, September 16, from 7.50am to 5pm

• Dawson's Road Dairy Superette: 130G Dawson Rd, Flat Bush. Friday, September 17, from 3.15pm to 3.20pm

• BP gas station Māngere: 154 Coronation Rd, Māngere. Wednesday, September 15, from 8.20am to 5pm

• Mangatangi School: 2047 Miranda Road, RD3, Pōkeno. Wednesday, September 15, from 8am to 4pm

Also: Thursday, September 16, from 8am to 4pm

• New World Manurewa: 185 Great South Rd, Manurewa. Tuesday, September 14, from 8am to 10am

• Mobil service station Mt Wellington: 193 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington. Tuesday, September 14, from 10am to 10.30am

• Premier Dairy Mt Wellington: 280 Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington. Wednesday, September 15, from 8.30am to 9am

• Pak'nSave Botany: 501 Tī Rākau Drive, East Tāmaki. Tuesday, September 14, from 5.45pm to 7.50pm

Also: Wednesday, September 15, from 5.15pm to 7.20pm

• Countdown Māngere Mall: Māngere Town Centre, Bader Drive. Tuesday, September 14, from 8.30am to 11am

• Countdown Auckland Airport, 1 John Goulter Drive, Māngere. Tuesday, September 14, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

• Māngere Health Centre Doctors: 16 Waddon Place, Māngere. Tuesday, September 14, 10.30am to 11.15am

• Palm Super Mart: 226B Russell Rd, Manurewa. Saturday, September 18, 11.30am to 1.30pm