Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland MIQ escapee arrested again for allegedly drink driving, fleeing police during L4 lockdown

A COVID-19 positive man who escaped an MIQ facility was arrested after travelling over 10km. Video / Supplied

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A Covid-infected man who escaped from an MIQ facility is in fresh trouble with police - this time for allegedly drink driving and fleeing officers during level 4 lockdown.

A police officer was reportedly threatened with bottles after she tackled the alleged offender in South Auckland last night.

The man first came to public attention on September 2 after he escaped from the Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie quarantine facility without permission at 1am and returned to his home in Otahuhu.

The man had tested positive for Covid-19 and only entered MIQ a few hours before his escape.

He filmed on his phone as police recaptured him and ordered him into a van to return him to MIQ.

The man was charged under the Health Order with failing to comply with an order (Covid-19) and after appearing in the Auckland District Court via a contactless video link he was remanded back to the MIQ facility to carry out his mandatory quarantine period.

The Herald can now reveal the man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was arrested again last night.

At about 6pm police noticed a car with four male occupants driving along Bairds Rd in Otara.

Police stopped the car and as an officer approached the driver - the man who had earlier escaped MIQ - got out and ran away.

The officer chased him and tackled him to the ground.

It's alleged that as she tackled him two male passengers got out and threatened her with bottles.

Moments later more police arrived and drew tasers to subdue the other passengers.

The tasers were not discharged.

The driver and two other men were arrested.

Police have been approached for comment and are looking into the matter.

A source said they were all now facing a raft of charges including one count of excess breath alcohol for the driver and breaching lockdown rules.

He had been released from MIQ following his 14 days of isolation and was no longer considered an active case of Covid-19.

Auckland remains in a full Alert level 4 lockdown until 11.59pm today, when it will move down to level 3.

In either level people are directed to stay home unless travelling for essential supplies or medical help - or unless they are essential workers.