Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Person with virus was in Auckland community on Saturday

There were 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Sunday. 47 in Auckland and 4 in Waikato. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Sylvie Whinray / Michael Craig

Another inner-city Auckland apartment block has been identified as a location of interest linked to at least one person infected with Covid-19.

New locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health at 2pm show an infected person was in the community on Saturday.

The Washington Apartments building site in Eden Terrace has been linked to a Covid-positive case several times in the past two weeks - with the latest exposure event listed as Wednesday last week.

A person who has tested positive for the virus was in the vicinity on the following days and times:

- Friday, October 1: 7.15am-4.25pm

- Saturday, October 2: 7.10am-2pm

- Monday, October 4: 7am-5.30pm

- Tuesday, October 5: 7am-5.30pm

- Wednesday, October 6: 6.15am-5.30pm

- Thursday, October 7: 6.15am-5.30pm

- Friday, October 8: 6.35am-4.30pm

- Wednesday, October 13: 6.30am-8.55am

The Washington Apartments in Eden Terrace, Auckland. Image / Google

Anyone who has been at the apartment complex is being told to self-isolate immediately for 14 days after the date of exposure.

"Test immediately and five and 12 days after you were exposed."

People exposed to the apartments are advised to record their visit on the ministry's website or to contact Healthline.

Covid positive cases at two Auckland locations yesterday

Countdown New Lynn, inside the LynnMall Shopping Centre in West Auckland, has been linked to shoppers with Covid. Image / Google

A Covid-infected member of the public was shopping at an Auckland supermarket yesterday.

The shopper was there for 10 minutes on Sunday morning between 10am and 10.10am.

Anyone who was there at the same time is advised to monitor their health for any Covid symptoms for the next 14 days. If any symptoms start to show, get tested immediately.

The supermarket - inside the LynnMall Shopping Centre on Great North Rd - is also linked to a visit by an infected person on Friday afternoon between 3pm and 5pm.

Another visit by a Covid positive member of the public yesterday is recorded at the BP Connect Takanini, at 102 Great South Rd in Takanini, South Auckland.

BP Connect Takanini was visited by a Covid positive case yesterday between 1.30pm and 2.30pm. Image / Google

The person was there between 1.30pm and 2.30pm yesterday and anyone at the service station during that time is advised to monitor their health for 14 days and to get tested for Covid if symptoms develop.

More locations around Auckland were announced by health authorities just before 12.30pm.

2pm update

• Finlayson Liquor Shop Clendon Park: 3/140 Finlayson Ave, Clendon Park. Thursday October 14 between 10.30am and 11.30am.

• Sal's Pizza Royal Oak: 122 Symonds St, Royal Oak. Monday October 11 between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

• Chatters Laundromat Manurewa: G/255A Browns Rd, Manurewa. Saturday October 16 between 9.30am and 11am.

• New World Milford: 141 Kitchener Rd, Milford. Thursday October 14 between 3.51pm and 4pm.

New World Milford was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Thursday October 14 between 3.51pm and 4pm. Photo / Google

Although New World Milford was only visited for nine minutes, health officials are asking shoppers during the specified time to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

The same advice goes to anyone who visited Sal's Pizza, Chatters Laundromat and Finlayson Liquor Shop.

If symptoms develop the Ministry of Health is asking they get tested and stay home until a negative test is returned.

12.30pm update

• Seddon Foodmart: 67 Seddon St, Pukekohe. Thurs, Oct 14, 9.25am-10am

• Pak'nSave Flat Bush: 240 Ormiston Rd, Flat Bush. Thurs, Oct 14, 10.15am-11am

• Supermarket Manurewa: 4/1 Halver Rd, Manurewa. Fri, Oct 15, 1.30-pm-2.15pm

• Porchester Rd Superette: 156 Porchester Rd, Takanini (twice). Weds, Oct 13, 10.45am-11.45am and Fri, Oct 15, 9.30am-10.30am

• Pak'nSave Botany: 501 Tī Rākau Drive, East Tāmaki. Fri, Oct 15, 1pm-1.20pm

• New Lynn Pharmacy: 84A Titirangi Rd, New Lynn. Weds, Oct 13, 2.30pm-3.15pm

• BP Connect Takanini: 102 Great South Rd, Takanini. Sun, Oct 17 (yesterday), 1.30pm-2.30pm

• Mobil Manurewa: 319 Great South Rd, Manurewa: Fri, Oct 15, 2pm-3pm

• Pak'nSave Takanini: 331 Great South Rd, Takanini. Weds, Oct 13, 12.30pm-2.30pm

10.15am update

• Kiroms Convenience Store: 592 New North Rd, Morningside. Thursday, Oct 7, 7.13pm-7.23pm

• New World Southmall: 185 Great South Rd, Manurewa. Wednesday, Oct 13, 11.15am-12.30pm

• Countdown Manurewa: 227 Browns Rd, Manurewa. Wednesday, Oct 6, 11am-midday

• Te Atatū Discount Superette: 542 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula. Saturday, Oct 16, 12pm-3pm

• Countdown Pukekohe: Corner of Tobin St and Seddon St, Pukekohe. Thursday, Oct 14, 1.26pm-1.30pm

• Countdown Highland Park: 507 Pakuranga Rd, Highland Park. Wednesday, Oct 13, 6.30pm-7.30pm

• Seddon Foodmart: 67 Seddon St, Pukekohe. Thursday, Oct 14, 9.25am-10am

• Danny's Kiwi Bakery: 2/6 Harris St, Pukekohe. Thursday, Oct 14, 1.43pm-2.15pm

• Pizza Hutt Highland Park: 2 Dunrobin Place, Highland Park. Wednesday, Oct 13, 6.30pm-7.30pm

• Countdown Te Atatū: 583 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula. Wednesday, Oct 13, 4.30pm-5pm

Countdown Lincoln Rd in Henderson, West Auckland, was visited by an infected person on Saturday afternoon. Image / Google

Countdown Lincoln Rd in Henderson, West Auckland, is connected to a person with Covid who was there on Saturday afternoon.

The person visited the supermarket - on the corner of Lincoln Rd and Universal Drive - between 1.32pm and 1.42pm that day.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to monitor their health for the next 14 days after exposure and to get tested for Covid if symptoms start to show.

More places of interest and Covid exposure events are expected to be released today.

A total of 34 locations or exposure events were identified yesterday, with several released in the ministry's last update at 6pm.

Last night's update

• Flatbush Superette: 1B Piako St, Otara, South Auckland. Thurs Oct 14, 11.15am-1.05pm

• Countdown Browns Bay: Corner of Anzac and Clyde Sts, Browns Bay, North Shore. Mon Oct 11, 2pm-2.15pm

• Pak'nSave Māngere: 44 Orly Ave, Māngere, South Auckland. Weds Oct 13, 1.30pm-2.15pm

• Countdown Lincoln Rd: 185 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland. Sun Oct 10, 12pm-1pm

• Village Wine and Spirits: 571 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland. Sat Oct 16, 12pm-3pm

• Countdown New Lynn: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn, West Auckland (twice) Sun Oct 17, 10am-10.10am (yesterday) and Fri Oct 15, 3pm-5pm

• New World New Lynn: 2/6 Crown Lynn Place, New Lynn, West Auckland. Fri Oct 15, 5pm-7.30pm

• Countdown Blockhouse Bay: 19 Donovan St, Blockhouse Bay, West Auckland. Fri Oct 15, 1pm-3pm

• Countdown Manurewa: 227 Browns Rd, Manurewa, South Auckland. Sat Oct 16, 10am-11.15am

• SuperValue Flatbush: 8/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park, South Auckland (twice). Mon Oct 11, 9am-11.30am and Fri Oct 15, 9am-11.30am

• Pak'nSave Lincoln Rd: 202 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, West Auckland. Tues Oct 12, 9.04pm-10pm

• Reduced to Clear Henderson: 17Q/5 Vitasovich Ave, Henderson, West Auckland. Tues Oct 12, 12.31pm-1pm

• Countdown Māngere East: 359 Massey Rd, Māngere East, South Auckland. Sat Oct 16, 6.40pm-7pm