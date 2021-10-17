Covid 19 Delta outbreak: North Shore influencer party - model Charlie Wilson dropped by agency

Video posted to Instagram shows a wild party on Auckland's North Shore under alert level 3. Video / Supplied

A model and social media influencer has been dropped by her agency as the fallout continues over a wild party on the North Shore that flouted lockdown rules.

The Herald understands the party took place at a large rental property in Redvale, a rural area north of Albany on Saturday night.

Videos of the party, some of which have subsequently been deleted, show an apartment packed with at least 50 young adults drinking, dancing and kissing, with some gyrating together on a table.

Now modelling agency Verano Management has dropped client Charlie Wilson, indicating they were aware of her involvement in the party.

The model agency said they were "dealing" with the situation and are "no longer representing" Wilson on their platform.

"We are aware of the current situation regarding one of our creators and are in the process of dealing with it.

"Thank you to those who alerted us to the incident.

"We are no longer representing @chxrlieWilsonn. We do not condone the events of the past 24 hours by anyone involved.

"Thank you for bringing the issue to our attention. Stay home and stay safe."

Verano Management helps grow and monetise clients' social media audience. They take a percentage of creators' income from sites such as Patreon, OnlyFans and Fansly, reinvesting earnings into paid promotions.

Wilson's social media accounts, including Instagram, Twitter and TikTok have since been removed.

The Herald has attempted to contact both Wilson and Verano Management for further comment.

Ashley Bloomfield said the scenes on Saturday night were "disappointing", especially to those who have been following the rules. Photo / Supplied

Ashley Bloomfield's message to North Shore partygoers - 'Just don't'

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has spoken out following the party that has seen some influencers apologise and dozens more go to ground.

Bloomfield told TVNZ today that the scenes on Saturday night were "disappointing", especially to those who have been following the rules.

He also labelled the actions of those who attended the party as "blatant".

"It must be very disappointing for others in Auckland because they've been doing the hard yards for a couple of months," said Bloomfield.

It is estimated at least 50 people were in attendance. Photo / Supplied

"There's no doubt that people are tiring of the situation and that's understandable, but there's a difference to being tired ... and something that is blatantly flouting."

To those who flouted the rules, he had a simple message: "Just don't. It's not going to help, and it's not going to help Auckland come down out of the alert level 3 restrictions sooner."

Some partygoers apologise, police confirm multiple complaints

One partygoer has confessed he and his friends' actions were "dumb".

In a post to social media, the partygoer wrote what looks like an apology and claimed he "regrets" going to the Saturday night party.

In his post, he labelled his and other partygoers' actions as "stupid".

"We never called ourselves influencers it was only labelled that because it was stated by the person who wrote the initial status that came out about it.

"Regardless, it was dumb. We shouldn't have broken the rules for a party but I'm sure we are all taking responsibility for our actions and definitely taking all the person [sic] attacks, doxxing and everything else that is getting thrown at us as a consequence.

"I can't speak for anyone else that was at the party but I know myself that it was a huge regret and I'm not even just saying that because we got caught.

"It was selfish and overall a stupid decision but the death threats, cyber hate and personal attacks towards people shouldn't be condoned."

Another attendee, also posting on their Instagram story said the community backlash was "understandable".

"Definitely a major regret as I'm not the type to do stuff like that, but it was a weak poor decision & I apologise deeply," the attendee said.

A model agency has dropped one of its Kiwi clients after she allegedly attended at the wild North Shore influencer party that broke Auckland's lockdown rules. Photo / Supplied

One of those posting videos from the party is a social media influencer and "fitness model" with tens of thousands of followers.

Police have confirmed receiving multiple reports about videos of the gathering which are currently being assessed.

'Makings of a superspreader event'

Aerosol chemist Dr Joel Rindelaub says the wild influencer party has "all the makings of a superspreader event".

The University of Auckland research fellow says it only takes fleeting contact to transmit Delta.

"When you are in an indoor environment like that there is far less ventilation meaning people are going to be exchanging breath, exchanging aerosols, these are the exact types of particles that the virus will latch on to."

Rindelaub referenced a case earlier this year at an MIQ facility, when two doors open across the hallway for less than 30 seconds resulted in transmission.

"Dry humping is not a Covid-friendly activity outside your bubble. I can say that with some certainty.

"This has all the makings of a superspreader event, so we just hope there weren't any positive cases at this little shindig," Rindelaub said.

A couple who live next door say the noise started about 7pm on Saturday, and neighbours are "livid".

"It carried on till about 4 in the morning. It was extremely, extremely upsetting and just inconsiderate," they said.

They can only see the back of the party house from where they are, but were told by another neighbour there were about 50 cars in the driveway.

This is the fifth or sixth big party they've heard at this property in the past year or so, since the tenants moved in.

"From what we know it's five youngsters who rent it," they said.

"They had a big party one time when we came home from a movie, there must have been about 500 people there, and about seven police cars down the road, just out of hand."

The couple phoned both noise control and police about 12.45am but say the noise continued.