Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Person in 30s youngest in NZ to die from virus

Aucklanders have been let free to travel as case numbers in the city continue a promising decline. Video / NZHerald

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a person who died last week of Covid-19 was in their late 30s, making this the youngest person to die of the virus in the country.

"The patient who passed away at Auckland City Hospital last week was in their late 30s," a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

The person died at Auckland City Hospital last week.

This news comes after the country recorded its 48th death since the virus first hit our shores early last year.

That death, announced today, was a person being cared for at Tauranga Hospital.

"The family has requested that no further details be released and, out of respect for those wishes, we will be making no further comment at this time," the Ministry of Health said in today's 1pm Covid update statement.

"Our thoughts are with the patient's whānau and friends at this deeply sad time."

Last Saturday the ministry announced two people died of the virus in hospital.

One of those deaths was a person who died in Auckland City Hospital after being admitted because of their Covid infection.

Currently, there are 61 Covid patients are in hospital, including four in ICU. Of those being treated in hospital, 11 are in North Shore, 24 in Auckland, 22 in Middlemore, two in Waikato, one in Tauranga and one in Christchurch.

The average age of current hospitalisations has gone up slightly to 50.

