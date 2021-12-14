Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 74 new community cases, 1 death; Taranaki cluster emerges including 11 cases at one school

Aucklanders are set free, hundreds of police set to lose their jobs and a new study reveals more on Omicron in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders are set free, hundreds of police set to lose their jobs and a new study reveals more on Omicron in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 74 new community Covid-19 cases today and one Covid-related death.

The person who died was being cared for at Tauranga Hospital.

"The family has requested that no further details be released and, out of respect for those wishes, we will be making no further comment at this time," the Ministry of Health said in today's 1pm Covid update statement.

"Our thoughts are with the patient's whānau and friends at this deeply sad time."

The death reported today is this country's 47th due to Covid.

Today's cases are in Auckland (56), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (7), Lakes (1) and Canterbury (1).

Sixty-one Covid patients are in hospital, including four in ICU. Of those being treated in hospital, 11 are in North Shore, 24 in Auckland, 22 in Middlemore, two in Waikato, one in Tauranga and one in Christchurch.

The average age of current hospitalisations has gone up slightly to 50.

School outbreak in Taranaki

There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the Taranaki township of Eltham. The cases will be officially added to tomorrow's numbers.

The cases are self-isolating and initial interviews suggest they are all linked to the Eltham case reported on Sunday, the ministry said.

Links to four of these new cases are already confirmed and investigations are under way to identify, isolate, and test any close contacts and determine any locations of interest.

People in Taranaki are asked to monitor the ministry's locations of interest page.

The majority of these new cases are in pupils who usually attend a school in Eltham, which is now closed for the summer break.

Local public health officials are working with the school on public health advice for the school community, including isolation and testing for some individuals.

It comes after two new cases were revealed in Eltham and Hāwera last night.

Earlier today, South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon confirmed 11 Covid cases that were linked to Eltham Primary School - all in the same class.

So far, there were no adults infected, but Nixon said he was expecting the number to rise.

"There's a big feeling of apprehension around the town at the moment. We're in orange, but people have started to social distance and take their own precautions. People are pretty worried," Nixon said.

Eltham Primary School, which has a roll of about 150 students, is now closed for the remainder of the year. Yesterday was the school's final day, with students coming together for a Christmas performance, posted to the school's social media pages.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who is based in South Taranaki and a leader within Te Runanga o Ngāti Ruanui, said this morning there are "over a dozen" cases in the town.

"About a third of the population were tested over the weekend, and as a consequence of that, last night we received news we have multiple cases, combined totalling over a dozen," Ngarewa-Packer said.

The MP is currently in the town conducting saliva testing alongside other Ngāti Ruanui volunteers.

Auckland cases down for third week

Of Waikato's nine new cases, five are in Te Kūiti and four are in Hamilton. All are currently under investigation for links to previous cases.

The Waikato public health team is supporting 71 cases to isolate at home.

All seven new Bay of Plenty cases are in Tauranga. Four are linked to previously reported cases, while the other cases are still being investigated for potential links.

The one new Lakes DHB case is in Rotorua and is still being investigated for links.

Auckland's case numbers have dropped dramatically, with 56 new infections reported today.

The number of community cases in the Auckland region decreased for the third consecutive week, with 22 per cent fewer cases than the week prior. This decline is mirrored across all three Auckland Metro DHBs.

Health and welfare providers in Auckland are now supporting 1971 people to isolate at home, including 474 people with Covid-19.

There are two new border cases, but one is deemed to be historic.

Vaccine passes

The majority of the 70,000 people with overseas vaccinations or incorrect data who were emailed a temporary exemption letter from the requirement to produce a My Vaccine Pass have now received their My Vaccine Pass.

The MoH is issuing a further temporary exemption letter today to 5000 people whose applications are still being processed.

A further 20,000 people vaccinated overseas will get an extension to 17 January 2022 while their vaccinations are verified.

Counties-Manukau DHB hits 90% vax target

Meanwhile, Auckland's Counties-Manukau DHB has today cracked 90 per cent double vaccinated status.

Counties-Manukau, which has the second biggest eligible Māori population for a DHB and the largest eligible Pacific population in Aotearoa, has now joined Auckland and Waitematā DHBs in reaching the milestone.

The country is expected to reach the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target within the next few days. Six DHBs - including the three Auckland ones - have already reached the milestone, while others are extremely close, with Midcentral, Wairarapa, Nelson Marlborough and South Canterbury all just one per cent away.

Auckland DHB remains the most vaccinated, sitting at 95 per cent.

Tairāwhiti has just made it to 90 per cent first dose. Just two DHBs remain below 90 per cent first dose for the eligible population - Whanganui (needs 77 more first doses) and Northland (needs 3813 more first doses).

Manurewa-Papakura Ward Councillor Daniel Newman described Counties-Manukau hitting the 90 per cent double vaccinated target as a victory for public health and a tribute to a region that has done it tough.

"The long battle to suppress Covid-19 and protect our community has consumed so many people. That we have achieved 90 per cent is due to our clinicians, our kaimahi and business sponsors, and especially the hundreds of thousands of South Auckland residents who have followed the health advice and made an informed decision to roll up their sleeves.

"Vaccinations have helped to build resilience within a part of the Auckland region that has faced the full force of Covid-19. Around one in five people in Counties Manukau were vaccinated against Covid-19 when the Delta outbreak hit New Zealand. We have battled this pandemic, hesitancy from many people as well as a campaign of disinformation, which compounded the challenge of protecting the community against this looming threat.

"Covid-19 has not gone away. But our community is significantly more resilient as we head into Christmas. We are continuing to support people who are vaccinating for the first time as well as those who are completing their second doses."

He now wants every suburb across Counties Manukau and every population group to hit the 90 per cent target.

They were now preparing for the roll-out of vaccinations for the five to under-12 age-group and supporting people who qualify for a booster shot.

"Protecting against Covid-19 means everyone needs to vaccinate," Newman said.

Delta is continuing to pop up around the country, with Auckland still recording the majority of cases, followed by the Waikato.

Yesterday, there were 80 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, including 51 in Auckland, 21 in Waikato, seven in Bay of Plenty and one in Lakes.

Te Kuiti continues to be a concern for local leaders with 11 of the region's 21 cases stemming from there.

Last week Maniapoto Māori Trust Board chair Keith Ikin posted a video on Facebook urging people in the community to follow the rules and isolate if required as they desperately try to prevent further spread of the virus in the rural community.

He said the King Country was currently the epicentre of the virus and wanted people to understand the substantial risk they are putting others at if they continue to ignore health advice.

Throughout the outbreak there have also been multiple cases in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō, Manawatū, Blenheim and Christchurch.

Of the 62 people in hospital with Covid yesterday, 12 were in North Shore, 20 in Auckland, 26 in Middlemore, two in Waikato and two in Tauranga. There were four people in ICU or HDU.

A Canterbury case was also announced yesterday and is expected to be included in today's official count.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously warned more cases are expected to pop up around the country once Auckland's border lifts.

The traffic out of Auckland this morning was relatively free-flowing, but the roads are expected to get busier as schools finish for the year and Christmas draws near.

The Government has also launched an advertising campaign asking people to come up with an isolation plan in case a family member does contract the virus.