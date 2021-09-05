Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Patient at Middlemore Hospital reportedly tests positive for Covid-19

A man at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

A hospital employee confirmed the positive case to 1 News.

It's understood the positive case, shared a room with three others at the Edmund Hillary Block surgical ward.

A 91-year-old patient told 1 News the person was admitted about 7pm last night and was sneezing and coughing which made everyone worried.

The man said doctors came in around 10.30am today to check on the patient and he and others in the room overheard their conversation. It became clear the man had Covid symptoms, the 91-year-old told 1 News.

"They checked if he had a cough, he had a fever, could not smell or taste and quite frankly – his symptoms were very unpleasant."

He said two nurses in full PPE arrived around 3.30pm and took the man away.

NZME has contacted the hospital and the Ministry of Health for confirmation.

The three patients remaining in the room are expected to be tested in several days and say they've "been locked in".

The man's daughter told 1 News she could not understand why the hospital allowed the Covid-positive case to remain in a room with three other people while he was awaiting his test results.